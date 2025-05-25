Novak Djokovic Creates History By Winning 100th ATP Title In Geneva

Geneva: Serbian Tennis player, Novak Djokovic became only the third man in the Open era to win 100 ATP singles titles on Saturday. He defeated Hubert Hurkacz by 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-2) in the final of the Geneva Open. The 24-time grand slam winner joins Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer in the list of only players to achieve this feat.

“I want to thank my wife and my kids for coming for three days only on the school break, cutting the school for one day, just to be with me,” Djokovic said during his on court interview.

“My team, the only thing I can say is thank you for being with me in the good times but also in the bad times. Today was very challenging to stay with me on the court because I was going off at you quite a lot … so I want to thank you for staying here and earning with me this victory number 100.”

The Serb had won his 99th title in the form of gold in men’s singles at the 2024 Olympics in Paris eight months back. However, he suffered a difficult run of form and lost two previous finals before winning the Geneva Open. He has struggled on clay and recently exited from the Monte-Carlo Masters and Madrid Open.

Going into the match, the scoreline was 2-2 in the first set when he was unable to capitalise on two break points and that cost him the set as Hurkacz bagged the set courtesy a double fault from Djokovic in the 12th game. However, the 38-year-old showed determination and broke Hurkacza’s serves four times in a tiebreak after each player held their serve throughout the second set.

The Serbian star was broken again in the first game of the third set, but he bounced back afterwards and made the scoreline 4-4. The set then entered into the tiebreak and Djokovic won the tiebreak bagging the fixture.