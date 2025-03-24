ETV Bharat / sports

Miami Open: Novak Djokovic Surpasses Rafael Nadal To Register Most ATP Masters 1000 Match Wins

Novak Djokovic etched his name in the history books by surpassing Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal.

File Photo: Novak Djokovic (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

Miami: Novak Djokovic continued his knack of shattering records on Sunday as he raced to his 411th ATP 1000 Masters win. He defeated Camilo Ugo Carabelli and surpassed former Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal who had 410 ATP 1000 Masters victories to his name. The Serbian entered into the tournament with 409 victories in the Masters 1000 which was just one behind his rival, Nadal. With a couple of wins in the competition, he has broken the record.

“I’m honoured to have another milestone, another record broken. There’s always something on the line pretty much every time I play, and of course that motivates me to do well at tournaments,” Djokovic stated after the match.

The 37-year-old’s 411th victory comes after he registered his maiden triumph 20 years back. He clinched his maiden win at that level in 2005 when he beat Victor Hanescu in Paris. Since his first victory, the Serbian has clinched 40 Masters 1000 titles. The first came in 2007 in Miami. Notably, he became the first and only player to clinch the title in all nine Masters 1000 events in 2018. His incredible consistency can be drawn from the fact that he had won each tournament at least twice by 2020.

His win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events is currently 411-91 according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index. He has a winning percentage of 81.9 while Nadal has a win percentage of 82. Apart from these two, no other player has won more than 80 per cent of his Masters 1000 matches.

Djokovic is chasing his first 1000 Masters title since 2023 when he triumphed in Paris.

