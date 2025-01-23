ETV Bharat / sports

Novak Djokovic Scripts History, Becomes First Player To Reach Fifty Grand Slam Semi-Finals

Hyderabad: Legendary tennis professional Novak Djokovic continued his stellar performance and dominance as he defeated his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal of the 2024 Australian Open.

After losing the last two Wimbledon finals to the 21-year-old, Djokovic lost the first set in the Australian Open quarterfinal. However, the 37-year-old was in the mood to let Alcaraz dethrone him on his favourite hunting ground and made a stunning comeback to outclass his opponent by winning the match in four sets: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

With this emphatic win, Novak Djokovic scripted yet another history by becoming the first men's singles player in history to reach the semi-final of a major tournament 50 times. Notably, He already holds the world record for the player with the most semi-final appearances in Grand Slams after beating long-time rival Roger Federer's record (46).

Djokovic has been a part of 12 Australian Open and 12 French Opens. He has also competed in the semi-finals at Wimbledon and US Open 13 times each.