Novak Djokovic Misses Out On 100th ATP Title Win, Loses Against 19-Year-Old Mensik In Miami Open Final

Miami: The 19-year-old Jakub Mensik shocked the 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic by beating the Serbian legend 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4) at the Miami Open final on Monday, March 31. This is Mensik's maiden ATP title as he became the ninth youngest to clinch an ATP title after handing his childhood idol an upset for the ages.

The 37-year-old Djokovic, playing with a swollen eye, showcased great determination and grit, something for which he is known. He battled so hard against the youngster, ATP ranked 54, by dragging both the sets into a tie-breaker. However, Mensik kept his calm in the tense game and beat odds to emerge triumphant over the Serbian great. Notably, Mensik scored 14 aces in the match.

As a result, Djokovic was denied his 100th title win of his career as he failed to join Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer as the only men in the Open Era with 100 or more career titles. Connors is currently sitting at the top with 109, followed by legendary Roger Federer with 103.

Following his emphatic win, Mensik asserted that he had nothing but respect for his idol Djokovic as he thanked him for inspiring him to play tennis.

“Novak, everyone knows you’re the one reason I’m here. I watched you growing up. I started to play tennis because of you. There is not a harder task for a tennis player than to beat you in the final of a tournament. Thank you so much for everything you’ve done in this sport and for everyone. You’re an incredible person. The greatest of all time,” said Mensik in his on-court interview.

Earlier, the match was delayed by several hours due to rain and lightning. Djokovic conceded a break point at the start of the second game itself, but earned it back in the seventh game. However, Mensik came out stronger in the tie breaker, which began with a 5-0 lead and eventually sealed the set.

Djokovic fought hard in the second set as well, saving two break points. But it was Mensik's speed and agility that gave him a slight edge and won the second set in the tie-breaker.