French Open: Novak Djokovic Hints At Retirement After Semi-final Exit

Paris: The 38-year-old Novak Djokovic fought neck-to-neck with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles semi-final of the French Open at Roland Garros on Friday, June 6. The 24-time Grand Slam champion summoned his best on Court Philippe-Chatrier, but it wasn’t enough against Sinner, who produced a exceptional performance to emerge triumphant in a fiercely contested encounter in straight sets — 4-6, 5-7, 6-7 (3)

Djokovic seemed to be emotional following the conclusion of the high intensity clash that lasted for 3 hours and 16 minutes. Before making his way off the court, the Serb set down his kitbag, touched the Parisian clay and waved to the crowd, thanking them for their support, perhaps hinting that this could have been his final match at the French Open.

His gesture left fans wondering, until Djokovic addressed the moment in his post-match press conference. The three-time French Open champion admitted he may not return to Paris next year.

"This could have been the last match I ever play here, I don’t know. That’s why it was a bit more emotional at the end," he said. "But if this was my farewell match at Roland Garros, it was a wonderful one — the atmosphere and the support from the crowd were incredible. Do I wish to keep playing? Yes, I do. But will I be able to return in 12 months’ time? I’m not sure. That’s all I can say for now."

Last years runner-up Djokovic is yet to win a Grand Slam title since his US Open 2023 win in New York. He reached the Wimbledon final last year but failed to overcome the Carlos Alcaraz's challenge in the title clash. He later beat the Spaniard at the Paris Olympics to win gold on the Philippe-Chatrier court.

Since his Olympics medal run, Djokovic has been struggling with fitness more than form. He retired from Australian Open semi-final against Zverev, endured one of his toughest clay seasons in recent memory, falling in the second round at both the Monte Carlo and Madrid Masters 1000 events.

The Serbian is still chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, but it now seems far away. However, he still expressed his wishes to feature in Wimbledon, starting next month and US Open later this year, acknowledging that his plan beyond this year remain unclear. He also mentioned the possibility of returning to Australia, where he has won 10 of his 24 major titles.

"Those tournaments are the priorities on my schedule," Djokovic said. "Wimbledon and the US Open. Yes, they’re in the plans. That’s all I can say for now. I feel I want to play those two, certainly. For the rest, I’m not so sure. Wimbledon has always been my childhood favourite. I’ll do everything I can to get myself ready."

"My best chances may be at Wimbledon or perhaps in Australia," he added.