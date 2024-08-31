US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Third-Round Exit; Won’t Play Fourth Round For First Time In 18 Years

New York (US): One of the greatest active tennis players across the globe, Novak Djokovic was at the receiving end of the biggest upset of the US Open 2024 on Friday. The Serb was outplayed by 28th seed Alexei Popyrin of Australia in four sets with a scoreline of 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6. As a result of the loss at the fixture played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Djokovic failed to reach the fourth round of the Grand Slam for the first time in 18 years. Also, the 37-year-old will finish the year without a Grand Slam to his name for the first time since 2017.

The Serbian was playing his first hard-court tournament since March and that showed in the first two sets as he lacked energy to thwart Popyin’s domination. Djokovic was making unforced errors as he was late on some returns. The World No. 2 who is known for his late comebacks wasn’t able to bounce back this time and the match ended with Australian emerging triumphant.

Djokovic has bounced back 8 times from two sets down in Grand Slams. But, he failed to unleash his never-give-up attitude and faced defeat in three hours and 19 minutes. Popyrin made it to the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career. .

Earlier, in the tournament, Carlos Alcaraz also suffered the same fate as he was stunned by the Botic van de Zandschulp in the second-round fixture. Notably, this is the first occasion since 1973 when second and third seeds both have been bowed out of the tournament before the fourth round in the men’s singles at the US Open.