US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Achieves Unique Record With Entry Into Quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic sailed into the quarterfinals of the US Open 2025 with a straight-sets win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

Novak Djokovic Becomes Oldest To Reach Quarterfinals Of All Four Grand Slams
File Photo: Novak Djokovic (AFP)
Published : September 1, 2025 at 10:12 AM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic is carrying a niggle at the US Open, but that hasn’t stopped the 38-year-old from entering the quarterfinals of the tournament. He beat Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets to reach the last 8 in the men’s singles. With another impressive service display, Djokovic became the oldest man to reach the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slam seasons.

Djokovic beat Struff in three sets

The Serb wrapped the match against Struff by 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in a span of around just an hour and 49 minutes. He produced a flawless performance against the German opponent, who had entered the contest on the back of the victories against higher-ranked Holger Rune and Frances Tiafoe in earlier rounds.

The 38-year-old called for the physio between sets to attend to his neck and shoulder issues, but the discomfort never troubled his gameplay, and he continued marching towards the victory. Djokovic fired 12 aces in the match and won around 80 per cent of points in his first serve.

Djokovic also credited his service performance after his win over the German opponent.

“It definitely helps if you serve well. I think I had a great serving performance in the last round and also tonight,” Djokovic said after sealing his 14th US Open quarter-final,” he stated after the match.

“I just saw the stats — I out-served one of the guys who had the most aces during the tournament this year, so that’s a great stat. Obviously, that helps make my life easier on the court. Maybe I don’t need to work as hard or unnecessarily more than I have to.”

Djokovic to play against Fritz in the quarterfinal

Also, the Serbian star overtook Roger Federer and Andre Agassi in the list of most quarter-final appearances in the Open Era. Only Jimmi Connors stands ahead of him with 17 appearances.

Djokovic will be up against fourth seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal. He has a 10-0 head-to-head record against Taylor Fritz. The World No.4 made it to the Toronto Masters semi-finals last month and has inked an easy win over Tomas Machac in straight sets in the fourth round.

