Novak Djokovic Appoints Andy Murray As Coach For Early 2025 Season

Hyderabad: Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic surprised everyone with the shocking announcement of the appointment of his former arch-rival Andy Murray as his coach for the early 2025 season.

Djokovic took to his social media handles on Saturday to announce this news through a special video collaboration with Murray, captioning the post -- "He (Andy Murray) never liked retirement anyway."

"I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net, as my coach...Looking forward to the start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy, with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on the Australian soil," said Djokovic, whose 2024 season has already come to an end.

In the announcement video, both tennis stars talked about their shared history, emphasising the respect they had developed for each other over the years. Murray, who retired from professional tennis in August 2024 following a defeat in the Paris Olympics, stated he was excited to step into this new role, calling it an opportunity to contribute to the game from a different perspective.

Djokovic and Murray both have been involved in multiple high-stakes matches, including four Australian Open finals (2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016). However, all these encounters have been won by only one man -- Novak Djokovic. Despite this intense on-court rivalry, the two have consistently expressed mutual respect and camaraderie off the court.

The coaching arrangement, according to Djokovic, will continue at least until the 2025 Australian Open.