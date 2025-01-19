ETV Bharat / sports

Novak Djokovic Accuses Sports Journalist Of Insulting Him & His Fans, Refuses To Give Interview To Official Broadcasters

Novak Djokovic accused an Australian sports journalist of insulting him and Serbian fans on live television, refusing to give an interview to official broadcasters.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic explained his decision not to participate in the customary on-court interview after his fourth-round win at the Australian Open 2025. Djokovic accused a well-known sports journalist of insulting him and Serbian fans during a live broadcast on Channel 9, the tournament’s official broadcaster.
Hyderabad: Tennis legend Novak Djokovic explained his decision not to participate in the customary on-court interview after his fourth-round win at the Australian Open 2025. Djokovic accused a well-known sports journalist of insulting him and Serbian fans during a live broadcast on Channel 9, the tournament’s official broadcaster.

Djokovic said that he would continue to refrain from speaking with Channel 9 broadcasters at Melbourne Park until they issue an apology to him and the Serbian fans. Djokovic refused to speak with presenter Jim Courier following his comprehensive three-set victory over Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday, 19 January.

Although he addressed the crowd, thanking them for their support during the loop-sided affair, he declined to engage in a conversation with Courier, leaving fans and pundits baffled.

Djokovic stressed that he had no issues with Jim Courier but asked for a public apology for him and his fans.

"A journalist who works for Channel 9 in Australia made a mockery of Serbian fans and made insulting and offensive comments towards me. Since then he chose not to issue any public apology. Neither did Channel 9," Djokovic said while addressing the press on Sunday.

Djokovic also took to X to clarify the situation. "So since they are official broadcasters, I chose not to give interviews for Channel 9.

"I have nothing against Jim Courier or the Australian public. It was a very awkward situation for me to face on the court today. It is unfortunate I chose to say something to the crowd, but obviously there wasn't the time and space or situation for me to explain what I'm doing right now. I leave it to Channel 9 to handle this the way they think they see fit. That's all," he added.

A viral video of Channel 9 newsreader Tony Jones making insulting remarks about Novak Djokovic and his fans circulated widely on social media. "Novak is overrated, Novak’s a has-been, Novak kick him out," Jones said during a live broadcast while describing a group of Serbian fans, adding, "I am glad that they can’t hear me."

