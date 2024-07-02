Exclusive: Not Only SKY Catch, Bowlers won India T20 World Cup Final; Madan Lal

Kolkata: India won the T20 World Cup 2024 by scripting an unbeaten run in the tournament. But to win the title eventually, India had to deal with some anxious moments in the final played at Barbados in Bridgetown last Saturday.

There were junctures when the Men in Blue looked in complete despair, despite talismanic Virat Kohli getting back among runs when it was needed the most. His 76 off 59 balls put India in good stead and then it was left to the bowlers to defend a competitive total.

The near-impossible catch by Surya Kumar Yadav to dismiss David Miller reminded all and sundry of the Kapil Dev scalp in the 1983 World Cup final to dismiss Sir Viv Richards. Also, there were Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh who left no stone unturned to tilt the balance in India's favour. So what was the real turning point of the match? ETV Bharat caught up with the 1983 World Cup winning team's crucial member Madan Lal for an exclusive interaction post India's triumph.

Excerpts

Q. If one recalls the Kapil Dev catch in the 1983 World Cup final and then the Surya Kumar Yadav catch in the last T20 World Cup final... How would you compare the two catches?

Madan Lal: It's very difficult to compare these catches. Surya Kumar has taken a very good catch and the same for Kapil Dev. He took the catch after a long run behind. But these catches can indeed turn the matches around. I don't know how to compare the two catches, all I can say is both the catches turned the games.



Q. If that Kapil Dev catch won India their first World Cup, do you agree that this SKY catch won it for India again?

Madan Lal: Here, I don't think only that catch (SKY catch) won India the title. In my opinion, India's bowling unit has won the bet for us in the T20 World Cup.



Q. How would you compare the bowling of the 1983 team vis-a-vis the 2024 bowling unit?

Madan Lal: Comparison can take the backseat. But in 2024, the bowlers turned the game around because at one stage, South Africa were winning. Right at that juncture, the wicket of (Henrich) Klaasen caught behind followed by a wicket or two from Jasprit Bumrah created a lot of and turned the match on its head. That's why I think the bowlers have won the match for India on Saturday.



Q. What about Virat Kohli's innings?

Madan Lal: I always believe that Virat is a match-winner. He is a batter who plays according to the situation. Virat is such a batter that if the chips are down, he would be there to stick to the wicket and when it requires acceleration, he would press the accelerator at ease. A great player always plays according to the situation and that's why he is great.



Q. According to you what was the turning point of the T20 World Cup final?

Madan Lal: I think the wicket of Klaasen was the turning point of the match. I know David Miller was still there, but had Klaasen been there for an over or two, he could have taken the match away from us. That was a big wicket. That created the pressure on other Proteas batters.



Q. Three top players — Virat, captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja — have retired along with head coach Rahul Dravid. What's your take on this?

Madan Lal: Retirement is always a personal decision. But yes, we are definitely going to miss them. Virat Kohli is a champion and it's hard with his aggression and batting class, it's hard to replicate him. We will miss Rohit Sharma's elegant strokeplay and Jadeja for his all-round abilities. Jadeja can get runs for the team, take wickets and be one of the best fielders of the world. India will sorely miss all three.

Q. After the top players' retirement, what's in store for Men in Blue?

Madan Lal: Without them, despite the team having a lot of talent, we have to build a formidable unit again.



Q. Who should lead the team now? Can you name any?

Madan Lal: One who would command respect from all and must have leadership qualities. I am not sure who exactly should be the captain, but the most experienced in the lot is Hardik Pandya. rest of them are not that experienced to shoulder the leader's role. Jasprit Bumrah is another player who is the best in the business in the world. However, I am not sure about his leadership qualities. Whereas Pandya has been there done that type as he is already leading packs. So now, Pandya holds the edge to be in the hot seat.