Norway Chess 2025: Magnus Carlsen Defeats World Champion D Gukesh In First Round

Magnus Carlsen defeated D Gukesh in the first round of the Norway Chess tournament.

Norway Chess Magnus Carlsen Defeats D Gukesh
Magnus Carlsen from Norway, left, and Gukesh Dommaraju from India during the first game of Norway Chess in Finansparken in Stavanger, Norway (AP)
Published : May 27, 2025 at 11:36 AM IST

Updated : May 27, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST

Stavanger: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen inked a stunning win over reigning World Champion D Gukesh in the opening round of the Norway Chess in Stavanger. He showcased his endgame expertise to secure all three points on offer in a match that went on for over four hours. The game ended after 55 moves and Carlsen capitalised on a mistake by the Indian player to secure a triumph.

The Norwegian who was playing with white pieces pressured his opponent into making an endgame mistake to clinch the game. However, Gukesh showed a strong gameplay by neutralising Carlsen’s white advantage in the 11th move, compelling the Norwegian to ponder upon the move for about 15 minutes.

However, Carlsen made most of the opportunities towards the end, beating the World Champion.

Carlsen is now at the top of the standings with American Grandmaster and world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura, who outplayed American Fabiano Caruana, as both the players have amassed three points with victories in their first round matches.

India’s Arjun Erigaisi beat China's No.1 Wei Yi in an Armageddon game after their classical game ended in a draw. Wei bagged one point from the encounter while Erigaisi collected a total of 1.5 points.

The tournament’s scoring system awarded three points for a win in the classical format. In case of a draw, each player gets one point and an additional half-point is awarded to the winner in the Armageddon game.

Two-time World Rapid champion Koneru Humpy emerged triumphant against R. Vaishali with the help of calm and precise gameplay to capitalise on the mistakes made by the opponent.

Top-six players in both Open and women’s categories are participating in the competition. The men’s lineup included Gukesh, Carlsen, Caruana, Nakamura, Erigaisi, and Wei Yi. In the women’s section, reigning world champion Ju Wenjun is joined by Lei Tingjie, Humpy, Anna Muzychuk, Vaishali, and Sarasadat Khademalsharieh are participating.

