Norway Chess 2025 Round 8: Hikaru Nakamura Gets The Better Of Gukesh

Stavanger: One of the standout games featured Hikaru Nakamura against reigning World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh.
Nakamura seized the initiative out of the opening by launching a powerful attack. Gukesh has managed to defend excellently in his last two games. But this time Nakamura was able to beat down his defences and win.
Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi and Fabiano Caruana play a long hard-fought game. Caruana seemed to have the upper hand into the endgame. But complications in time trouble turned the tables.
In a shocking time scramble, one slip was all it took; and Arjun Erigaisi pounced!
With only half a minute on the clock Caruana made a decisive blunder, which Erigaisi capitalized on, winning the full three points.
The last game of the day Wei Yi against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen ended in an eventless draw. Wei Yi prevailed in the Armageddon game, securing the crucial extra points.
This is her first-ever victory over the Women’s World Champion!! 👏👏
Another intense round unfolded at the Norway Chess Women’s Tournament.
The world No. 2 IS BACK, snapping a five-match losing streak with a win over the World Champion, who had beaten him in round 3.
He stops Gukesh's momentum after back-to-back classical wins against Magnus and Arjun.
Humpy Koneru managed to get a complicated position out of the opening against Sarasadat Khademalsharieh. She transformed the complexities into a winning endgame with pinpoint accuracy. Everything seemed to be under control until a blunder in time trouble could have allowed Khademalsharieh back in the game. But when the opportunity was missed, Koneru secured the game and the three points.
A wild rollercoaster ends with Arjun converting after Fabiano blunders in time trouble.
Fabiano was winning… then it was equal… and suddenly, Arjun turns it around!
What a game. What a twist.#NorwayChess
The remaining games between Anna Muzychuk and Lei Tingjie, and Vaishali Rameshbabu against Ju Wenjun, saw early simplifications that led to uneventful draws. Muzychuk and Vaishali triumphed in the Armageddon game, securing the extra point.