Norway Chess 2025: Reigning World Champion Gukesh Beats World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen For First Time In Career

Stavanger: In the standout game of the day at the Norway Chess 2025, World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh beat World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a long game where Carlsen seemed to have the upper hand, a critical mistake in time trouble allowed Gukesh to turn the tables and secure a remarkable win.

He pounced on a blunder by the world no.1 to defeat him for the first time in a classical game, leaving the Norwegian superstar so frustrated that he banged his fist on the board after Round 6 of Norway Chess Tournament here.

The win on Sunday propelled 19-year-old Gukesh to third position with 8.5 points and is just one point behind joint leaders Carlsen and American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana.

"There wasn't much I could do. It was just clearly lost (his position)...luckily he (Carlsen) got into a time scramble," the reticent Gukesh said after the eagerly-watched contest. "First Classical win over Magnus, not the way I expected (or) wanted it to be but I will take it. I was just trying to make moves (today) which kind of were tricky for him," he explained.

"...99 out of 100 times I would lose… just a lucky day," Gukesh later told the tournament broadcasters.

Five-time world champion Carlsen seemed to have the upper-hand almost throughout the four-hour-long contest but a critical mistake allowed Gukesh to turn the tables on the Norwegian and secure a remarkable win. Carlsen realised his mistake but by then it was too late. The Norwegian superstar vented his frustration by banging his fist on the table, causing the chess board to be dishevelled.

The victory had come after a crushing Round 1 loss to an iconic player which had cast a shadow on whether Gukesh would be able to overcome Carlsen's challenge in the reverse game.

Arjun Erigaisi, following an Armageddon tie-break win against China's Wei Yi, is tied fourth with Hikaru Nakamura on 7.5 points in a tournament where virtually all the six players have a chance of winning the prestigious title.

The two remaining classical games, Yi Wei against Arjun Erigaisi and Fabiano Caruana against Hikaru Nakamura, ended in hard-fought draws. Erigaisi and Caruana triumphed in their Armageddon games, earning the crucial extra points.

With these results, Carlsen and Caruana now share the overall lead in the tournament standings.

Muzychuk and Humpy share the lead at Norway Chess Women. The Norway Chess Women’s tournament saw another intense day with three Armageddon games after the classical games ended in draws.

Anna Muzychuk, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Wenjun Ju prevailed in their Armageddon games. As the tournament progresses, Muzychuk and Humpy Koneru now share the top spot on the leaderboard, promising a fierce battle ahead in the coming rounds.