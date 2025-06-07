ETV Bharat / sports

Norway Chess 2025 Prize Money: NOK 700,000! Carlsen Wins This Much Money

Stavanger: The final day of the Norway Chess 2025 got interesting on Friday as the result of the two matches were to decide the winner. Magnus Carlsen was held to a draw by Arjun Erigaisi in Round 8 and it opened a chance for D Gukesh to lift the silverware. However, a blunder at the last hurdle led to a defeat against Fabiano Caruana. Thus, Carlsen won his seventh Norway Chess title.

The tournament standings

While Carlsen won the tournament with a tally of 16 points, Fabiano Caruana (15.5) and D Gukesh (14.5) finished at the second and third position respectively. Hikaru Nakamura (14), Arjun Erigaisi (13) and Wei Yi (9.5) finished at the fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively.

In the women's section, Anna Muzychuk (16.5), Lei Tingjie (16) and Konery Humpy (15) occupied top three positions in the women’s section. Ju Wenjun (13.5), Vaishali Rameshbabu (11) and Sara Khandem (9) comprise the top six.

The Norway Chess format gives three points for a classical win. In the event of a draw, the players share one point each, which is followed by the Armageddon tie-break, where the winner earns another half point.