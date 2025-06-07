Norway Chess 2025 Prize Money: NOK 700,000! Carlsen Wins This Much Money

Stavanger: The final day of the Norway Chess 2025 got interesting on Friday as the result of the two matches were to decide the winner. Magnus Carlsen was held to a draw by Arjun Erigaisi in Round 8 and it opened a chance for D Gukesh to lift the silverware. However, a blunder at the last hurdle led to a defeat against Fabiano Caruana. Thus, Carlsen won his seventh Norway Chess title.
The tournament standings
While Carlsen won the tournament with a tally of 16 points, Fabiano Caruana (15.5) and D Gukesh (14.5) finished at the second and third position respectively. Hikaru Nakamura (14), Arjun Erigaisi (13) and Wei Yi (9.5) finished at the fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively.
In the women's section, Anna Muzychuk (16.5), Lei Tingjie (16) and Konery Humpy (15) occupied top three positions in the women’s section. Ju Wenjun (13.5), Vaishali Rameshbabu (11) and Sara Khandem (9) comprise the top six.
The 2025 Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women tournaments have officially come to an end!— Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 6, 2025
In the Open:
🥇 1st: Magnus Carlsen – 16 points
🥈 2nd: Fabiano Caruana – 15.5 points
🥉 3rd: Gukesh Dommaraju – 14.5 points
4th: Hikaru Nakamura – 14 points
5th: Arjun Erigaisi – 13 points… pic.twitter.com/TK4gJjdG0J
The Norway Chess format gives three points for a classical win. In the event of a draw, the players share one point each, which is followed by the Armageddon tie-break, where the winner earns another half point.
Prize money won by players
The total prize money and prize distribution for the Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women are the same. The total pool is approximately Rs 1.3 crore (NOK 1,690,000).
👏 Congratulations to Anna Muzychuk, WINNER of #NorwayChess Women's! She earns 700,000 NOK ($61,617)! pic.twitter.com/gWhnPXceCv— chess24 (@chess24com) June 6, 2025
The winner in both the categories will be awarded around Rs 54 lakh (NOK 700,000), while the runner-up will get about Rs 27 lakh (NOK 350,000). The player finishing in the third position will earn Rs 15.5 lakh (NOK 200,000), followed by Rs 13.1 lakh (NOK 170,000) for fourth, Rs 11.5 lakh (NOK 150,000) for fifth, and Rs 9.2 lakh (NOK 120,000) for sixth place.
How much Indian players earned?
D Gukesh who finished at the third place won a sum of around Rs 15.5 lakh while Arjun Erigaisi who concluded the tournament at the fifth place will take home approximately Rs 11.5 lakh.
In the women’s section, Koneru Humpy bagged a sum of around Rs 15.5 lakh with a third-place finish while Vaishali Rameshbabu accrued Rs 11.5 lakh.