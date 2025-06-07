ETV Bharat / sports

Norway Chess 2025 Prize Money: NOK 700,000! Carlsen Wins This Much Money

Magnus Carlsen won his seventh Norway Chess title on Friday after Fabiano Caruana won against D Gukesh.

Norway Chess 2025 Prize Money
File Photo: Norway Chess 2025 (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST

2 Min Read

Stavanger: The final day of the Norway Chess 2025 got interesting on Friday as the result of the two matches were to decide the winner. Magnus Carlsen was held to a draw by Arjun Erigaisi in Round 8 and it opened a chance for D Gukesh to lift the silverware. However, a blunder at the last hurdle led to a defeat against Fabiano Caruana. Thus, Carlsen won his seventh Norway Chess title.

The tournament standings

While Carlsen won the tournament with a tally of 16 points, Fabiano Caruana (15.5) and D Gukesh (14.5) finished at the second and third position respectively. Hikaru Nakamura (14), Arjun Erigaisi (13) and Wei Yi (9.5) finished at the fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively.

In the women's section, Anna Muzychuk (16.5), Lei Tingjie (16) and Konery Humpy (15) occupied top three positions in the women’s section. Ju Wenjun (13.5), Vaishali Rameshbabu (11) and Sara Khandem (9) comprise the top six.

The Norway Chess format gives three points for a classical win. In the event of a draw, the players share one point each, which is followed by the Armageddon tie-break, where the winner earns another half point.

Prize money won by players

The total prize money and prize distribution for the Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women are the same. The total pool is approximately Rs 1.3 crore (NOK 1,690,000).

The winner in both the categories will be awarded around Rs 54 lakh (NOK 700,000), while the runner-up will get about Rs 27 lakh (NOK 350,000). The player finishing in the third position will earn Rs 15.5 lakh (NOK 200,000), followed by Rs 13.1 lakh (NOK 170,000) for fourth, Rs 11.5 lakh (NOK 150,000) for fifth, and Rs 9.2 lakh (NOK 120,000) for sixth place.

How much Indian players earned?

D Gukesh who finished at the third place won a sum of around Rs 15.5 lakh while Arjun Erigaisi who concluded the tournament at the fifth place will take home approximately Rs 11.5 lakh.

In the women’s section, Koneru Humpy bagged a sum of around Rs 15.5 lakh with a third-place finish while Vaishali Rameshbabu accrued Rs 11.5 lakh.

Stavanger: The final day of the Norway Chess 2025 got interesting on Friday as the result of the two matches were to decide the winner. Magnus Carlsen was held to a draw by Arjun Erigaisi in Round 8 and it opened a chance for D Gukesh to lift the silverware. However, a blunder at the last hurdle led to a defeat against Fabiano Caruana. Thus, Carlsen won his seventh Norway Chess title.

The tournament standings

While Carlsen won the tournament with a tally of 16 points, Fabiano Caruana (15.5) and D Gukesh (14.5) finished at the second and third position respectively. Hikaru Nakamura (14), Arjun Erigaisi (13) and Wei Yi (9.5) finished at the fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively.

In the women's section, Anna Muzychuk (16.5), Lei Tingjie (16) and Konery Humpy (15) occupied top three positions in the women’s section. Ju Wenjun (13.5), Vaishali Rameshbabu (11) and Sara Khandem (9) comprise the top six.

The Norway Chess format gives three points for a classical win. In the event of a draw, the players share one point each, which is followed by the Armageddon tie-break, where the winner earns another half point.

Prize money won by players

The total prize money and prize distribution for the Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women are the same. The total pool is approximately Rs 1.3 crore (NOK 1,690,000).

The winner in both the categories will be awarded around Rs 54 lakh (NOK 700,000), while the runner-up will get about Rs 27 lakh (NOK 350,000). The player finishing in the third position will earn Rs 15.5 lakh (NOK 200,000), followed by Rs 13.1 lakh (NOK 170,000) for fourth, Rs 11.5 lakh (NOK 150,000) for fifth, and Rs 9.2 lakh (NOK 120,000) for sixth place.

How much Indian players earned?

D Gukesh who finished at the third place won a sum of around Rs 15.5 lakh while Arjun Erigaisi who concluded the tournament at the fifth place will take home approximately Rs 11.5 lakh.

In the women’s section, Koneru Humpy bagged a sum of around Rs 15.5 lakh with a third-place finish while Vaishali Rameshbabu accrued Rs 11.5 lakh.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAGNUS CARLSEND GUKESHKONERU HUMPYVAISHALI RAMESHBABUNORWAY CHESS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.