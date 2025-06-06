Norway Chess 2025: Magnus Carlsen Leads Heading Into The Final Round; Gukesh Closes In

Stavanger: The reigning World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh continues to make chess history, securing his fourth victory at the 2025 Norway Chess tournament, according to Chess.com.

In Round 9, he defeated China's formidable Wei Yi, reaching 14.5 points and narrowing the gap between himself and tournament leader Magnus Carlsen to just half a point.

Wei played the rock-solid Petroff in this game, but had the commentators fearing he'd stumbled into world championship preparation when Gukesh went for what they called the "rare move" 8.Qd3, and then shuffled the queen to c4.

Gukesh took big risks in the opening against GM Wei Yi but turned it all around again to win in style.

Carlsen sacrificed a pawn against GM Fabiano Caruana but ultimately converted an extra pawn in the endgame.

GM Hikaru Nakamura took a classical draw against GM Arjun Erigaisi before winning smoothly in armageddon.

All three classical games in Women's Norway Chess 2025 ended decisively and with a major shakeup in the standings. GM Anna Muzychuk beat Women's World Champion GM Ju Wenjun to take a two-point lead.

The former leader GM Koneru Humpy achieved a winning position against GM Lei Tingjie but blundered and lost a piece, leaving her in second. IM Sara Khadem won her second classical game of the event, against GM Vaishali Rameshbabu.

Earlier, Gukesh pulled off a stunning victory against former World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of the ongoing Norway Chess 2025 tournament, turning the game around from a losing position on Sunday.

Carlsen reflected on his clash against Gukesh, "The dream of playing a really good tournament burst with that game... I wanted a score that reflects the fact I think I'm still significantly better at chess & since I couldn't achieve that, a potential win of the tournament would not mean as much," Carlsen said in a video posted by Chess.com on X.

n a sharp and unpredictable encounter, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Sarasadat Khademalsharieh played a wild game. Sara Khademalsharieh skillfully leveraged her significant time advantage, and with precise play, she secured the win.

Ju Wenjun and Anna Muzychuk delivered another thrilling clash. Muzychuk boldly sacrificed an exchange early on to seize the initiative. A critical defensive mistake by Ju proved costly, and Muzychuk capitalized to secure a convincing victory.

The final classical game saw Koneru Humpy take on Lei Tingjie. Although Koneru emerged with early initiative, a major mistake turned the tide in Lei's favour. Lei punished the error with clinical play and earned a crucial win.

Entering into the last round, Anna Muzychuk tops the standings with a two-point lead over Humpy Koneru. However, the tournament is still not over, as any of the top four players has a chance to be a winner.