Norway Chess 2025: D Gukesh Wraps Up His 19th Birthday With Second Win; Beats Fabiano Caruana In Armageddon

Stavanger: World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh continued his winning momemtum beating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana. The American was leading almost the whole game, with significant winning chances. However, he could not convert his advantage due to Gukesh’s superb defensive skills. Gukesh then went on to win the Armageddon game convincingly.
After losing first two games of the tournament, Gukesh has been carving a comeback beating Hikaru Nakamura first and then following it up with a win over Caruana. The victory will bolster the confidence of the youngster ahead of the remaining games in the competition.
GUKESH BEATS CARUANA in Armageddon 🔥— Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) May 29, 2025
What a gift for his birthdays 🎂 #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/niPPQQC873
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen showed his class with an instructive victory in the endgame against Indian No. 2 Arjun Erigaisi. The Norwegian superstar, who had lost two Armageddon games in the last two rounds, made a strong statement with this win on home turf.
World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura against Chinese star Wei Yi was a hard-fought, exciting draw in classical portion of their matchup. Wei Yi ultimately triumphed in the Armageddon tiebreaks, securing the all important extra points.
5 wins in Round 4 of #NorwayChess! ♟️🔥— Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) May 29, 2025
Another high-stakes day in Stavanger as the tournament heats up.
♟️ Magnus Carlsen beats Arjun Erigaisi in classical and becomes the sole leader
♟️ Gukesh D defeats Fabiano Caruana in Armageddon
♟️ Wei Yi holds a draw with Black against… pic.twitter.com/SIBonGB8Vl
Anna Muzychuk and Koneru Humpy share the lead at Norway Chess Women
The Norway Chess Women’s tournament saw another action-packed day with a decisive win for newcomer Sarasadat Khademalsharieh against Tingjie Lei. It marked her first victory at Norway Chess, delivered through an exciting attacking performance.
The two remaining games, Anna Muzychuk against Vaishali Rameshbabu, and World Champion Wenjun Ju against Humpy Koneru, were decided in Armageddon, highlighting the fiercely competitive nature of the women’s field, where every point counts. Vaishali Rameshbabu and Wenjun Ju prevailed in their Armageddon games, earning the crucial extra points.