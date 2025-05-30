ETV Bharat / sports

Norway Chess 2025: D Gukesh Wraps Up His 19th Birthday With Second Win; Beats Fabiano Caruana In Armageddon

Stavanger: World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh continued his winning momemtum beating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana. The American was leading almost the whole game, with significant winning chances. However, he could not convert his advantage due to Gukesh’s superb defensive skills. Gukesh then went on to win the Armageddon game convincingly.

After losing first two games of the tournament, Gukesh has been carving a comeback beating Hikaru Nakamura first and then following it up with a win over Caruana. The victory will bolster the confidence of the youngster ahead of the remaining games in the competition.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen showed his class with an instructive victory in the endgame against Indian No. 2 Arjun Erigaisi. The Norwegian superstar, who had lost two Armageddon games in the last two rounds, made a strong statement with this win on home turf.