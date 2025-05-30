ETV Bharat / sports

Norway Chess 2025: D Gukesh Wraps Up His 19th Birthday With Second Win; Beats Fabiano Caruana In Armageddon

D Gukesh scored his second win of the Norway Chess 2025 defeating Fabiano Caruana in an Armegaddon game.

Norway Chess 2025 D Gukesh Beat Fabiano Caruana
File Photo: D Gukesh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 9:41 AM IST

1 Min Read

Stavanger: World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh continued his winning momemtum beating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana. The American was leading almost the whole game, with significant winning chances. However, he could not convert his advantage due to Gukesh’s superb defensive skills. Gukesh then went on to win the Armageddon game convincingly.

After losing first two games of the tournament, Gukesh has been carving a comeback beating Hikaru Nakamura first and then following it up with a win over Caruana. The victory will bolster the confidence of the youngster ahead of the remaining games in the competition.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen showed his class with an instructive victory in the endgame against Indian No. 2 Arjun Erigaisi. The Norwegian superstar, who had lost two Armageddon games in the last two rounds, made a strong statement with this win on home turf.

World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura against Chinese star Wei Yi was a hard-fought, exciting draw in classical portion of their matchup. Wei Yi ultimately triumphed in the Armageddon tiebreaks, securing the all important extra points.

Anna Muzychuk and Koneru Humpy share the lead at Norway Chess Women

The Norway Chess Women’s tournament saw another action-packed day with a decisive win for newcomer Sarasadat Khademalsharieh against Tingjie Lei. It marked her first victory at Norway Chess, delivered through an exciting attacking performance.

The two remaining games, Anna Muzychuk against Vaishali Rameshbabu, and World Champion Wenjun Ju against Humpy Koneru, were decided in Armageddon, highlighting the fiercely competitive nature of the women’s field, where every point counts. Vaishali Rameshbabu and Wenjun Ju prevailed in their Armageddon games, earning the crucial extra points.

