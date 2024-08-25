North Korean Olympic Medalists Might Be Punished For Taking Selfie With South Koreans: Reports

Hyderabad: North Korean paddlers RJ Jong-Sik and Kim Kum-Yong are undergoing investigation for their behaviour during the Paris Olympics. Their images with the South Korean athletes after victory have sparked controversy in North Korea.

According to a report published by the Telegraph, Kim is suffering a lot of criticism for smiling a victory with the athletes from South Korea which is a rival nation. The report also adds that Kim’s partner Jong is likely to face disciplinary action as the duo smiled alongside gold medalists China and bronze medalists South Korea after the podium ceremony for a selfie.

The images went viral in quick time and they garnered the attention of the spectators around the globe. But, the gesture by the North Korean paddlers isn’t received very well. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s regime strictly controls foreign interactions.

According to a report by Daily NK, the duo undergoing "ideological evaluation". The process is governed by North Korea’s Ministry of Sport and is carried out in a three-stage ideological assessment which ensures that the athletes follow the state-approved values.

The North Koreans were reportedly instructed to avoid interaction with South Koreans or any other foreign athletes during the Olympics and the violation of these norms would be penalised with strict punishments. The nature of the punishment is unclear.

For example, North Korean football players faced a six-hour public criticism session after their disappointing performance in the 2010 World Cup. Not only this, the coach was sent to labour in construction.