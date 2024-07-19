'None Of My Business': Harmanpreet Kaur Comes Up With Befitting Reply on Lack Of Coverage In Women’s Cricket

Dambulla: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was bombarded with a baffling query in the pre-tournament press conference ahead of India’s fixture against Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup starting from Friday. But, she came up with a befitting reply saying it's none of her business.

Captains of all the participating nations were present in the conference and even Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu had a smile on her face. The journalist in the press conference cited the example of India’s recent tour to Bangladesh and asked if something should be done regarding the lack of coverage in women's cricket.

"There have been concerns about the importance of women's cricket, especially after the Bangladesh tour. There are less journalists appearing in press conferences, so what is your opinion on this?" one of the journalists asked her.

Harmanpreet was surprised on listening to the question but she didn’t lose her cool and instead gave a befitting reply with a smiler on her face. "Well, that is none of my business. You guys have to come and cover us," Harmanpreet said.

Harmanpreet also stated that the team will try to give their best to defend the title. "This tournament is very important for all of us because we give equal respect to this tournament and want to improve at the Asian as well as at the world level. So our focus will remain the same as we prepare for the T20 World Cup or any other World Cup. Each and every game is important for us and we will try to give our best," Harmanpreet said.

India will start their campaign in the Asia Cup on Friday with a match against Pakistan. India are the defending champions and most successful side in the tournament.