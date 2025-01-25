ETV Bharat / sports

Noman Ali Becomes First Pakistani Spinner To Take Hat-Trick In Tests

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali became the first-ever Pakistan cricketer to pick up a hat-trick in Test matches. He achieved the historic feat during the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium here on Saturday, January 25, 2025.
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Multan: Pakistan spinner Noman Ali became the first-ever Pakistan spinner to pick up a hat-trick in Test matches. He achieved the historic feat during the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium here on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Noman Ali picked up wickets of Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair to complete his hat-trick. Noman had figures of four for six after his hat-trick maiden as West Indies were reeling at 44 for 7 after the first session.

Noman joined the lite list featuring Wasim Akram who is the first Pakistan pacer to take a hat-trick in Tests. Noman became only the fifth Pakistan bowler to complete a hat-trick in the longest format of the game. Before Noman, Naseem Shah had taken a hat-trick in 2020 in a Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Noman Ali also became the second oldest cricketer to take a hat-trick in a Test. Sri Lanka's legendary spinner Rangana Herath leads the tally as he has taken a hat-trick at the age of 38 years and 139 days while Noman achieved the milestone at the age of 38 years and 110 days.

Pakistan opted to play with three front-line spinners proved vital. Noman Ali, who was the first change bowler for Pakistan on Day 1 of the Test match, got the big wicket of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite in his second over and then the next four wickets fell within a blink of an eye.

Hat-tricks For Pakistan In Test Cricket

  1. Wasim Akram - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1999
  2. Wasim Akram - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Dhaka in 1999
  3. Abdul Razzaq - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Galle in 2000
  4. Mohammad Sami - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore in 2002
  5. Naseem Shah - Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in 2020
  6. Noman Ali - Pakistan vs West Indies in Multan in 2025

