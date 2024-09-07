No Third Umpire And DRS In Australia Vs Scotland T20I Series

Hyderabad: Australia are dominating Scotland in the three-match T20I series on expected lines. The Kangaroos are leading the series by 2-0 winning the first two matches with a comprehensive margin. However, the series is played with unusual circumstances which has been evident only during the close decisions so far.
The three-match series between the two nations is played in the absence of a third umpire or even the Decision Review System (DRS) technology. During the second T20I at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Friday, Iain McDonald and Ryan Milne were the on-field umpires. The role of Match Referee was handled by Richie Richardson while David McLean was the reserve umpire.
The lack of an extra eye was visible within just 16 balls into the game as a potential stumping went unchecked. Brandon McMullen of Scotland beat Jake Fraser-McGurk on the inside edge with a delivery which shaped back into the batter in the third over. Charlie Tear was quick behind the wickets and he dislodged the bails quickly. But his appeal went in vain as the decision wasn’t sent upstairs which is usually done in international cricket and the batter was adjudged not out.
Josh Inglis Scores Fastest Australian T20I Century
Josh Inglis played a key role for Australia in the total of 196/4 as he carved a blitz of 103 runs from just 49 deliveries. The right-handed batter completed his century in just 43 balls during the fixture and recorded the fastest T20I century by an Australian. The 29-year-old surpassed the previous record of Aaron Finch who had scored a T20I hundred in just 47 balls against England in 2013.
After posting a total of 196, the Australian bowlers bundled out the opposition in 126.
Fastest T20I Hundreds for Australia (by balls faced):
- 43 balls - Josh Inglis vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2024
- 47 balls - Aaron Finch vs England, Southampton, 2013
- 47 balls - Josh Inglis vs India, Visakhapatnam, 2023
- 47 balls - Glenn Maxwell vs India, Guwahati, 2023
- 49 balls - Glenn Maxwell vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 2016