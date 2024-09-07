ETV Bharat / sports

No Third Umpire And DRS In Australia Vs Scotland T20I Series

Hyderabad: Australia are dominating Scotland in the three-match T20I series on expected lines. The Kangaroos are leading the series by 2-0 winning the first two matches with a comprehensive margin. However, the series is played with unusual circumstances which has been evident only during the close decisions so far.

The three-match series between the two nations is played in the absence of a third umpire or even the Decision Review System (DRS) technology. During the second T20I at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Friday, Iain McDonald and Ryan Milne were the on-field umpires. The role of Match Referee was handled by Richie Richardson while David McLean was the reserve umpire.

The lack of an extra eye was visible within just 16 balls into the game as a potential stumping went unchecked. Brandon McMullen of Scotland beat Jake Fraser-McGurk on the inside edge with a delivery which shaped back into the batter in the third over. Charlie Tear was quick behind the wickets and he dislodged the bails quickly. But his appeal went in vain as the decision wasn’t sent upstairs which is usually done in international cricket and the batter was adjudged not out.