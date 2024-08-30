ETV Bharat / sports

Explained: Why There Are No Strong European Cricket Teams Apart From England Like India, Pakistan In Asia?

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Cricket today exists as the world’s second-most popular sport across the globe. Invented in England and spreading to the colonies of the British Empire, cricket is now getting attention from European countries as the sport has been included in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. This raises the question of why there is still no strong team from Europe in cricket apart from England which can beat formidable teams like India and Australia on regular basis.

England's Ben Stokes reacts after his dismissal

Cricket, a sport introduced by the British to their colonies like India, Sri Lanka, and Australia, has struggled to get much attention in - Europe. The reasons are rooted in history, culture, and the nature of the game itself.

Cricket grew in countries where Britishers ruled for a longer period. The British administrators used to spend their time playing cricket in their free time, and the locals not only loved the sport but adopted it as well. But, same was not the story in European nations. Britain didn’t colonize European nations as British influence was minimal in the continent, and as a result cricket never flourished and couldn't get much popularity like football.

Cricket was recognised as an elitist sport in Europe as it was considered one of the most expensive sports. Although it was played in countries like Italy and Germany in the 19th century, it failed to capture the attention of the masses. After the World Wars, the cricket was seen as a pastime for the rich and it eventually got disconnected from the middle class. Football, with its accessibility, became the preferred sport in the continent as the people needed just a ball to start playing it whereas cricket needed a bat, ball and stumps.

When cricket started internationally, there was only one format - Test. And this slow pace of cricket also worked against it. As Europe underwent significant social and economic changes, people preferred faster, more exciting sports. Cricket, with its long matches, couldn’t compete with the quick thrills offered by football.

Finally, the weather in Europe didn’t help. The cold, wet climate in many parts of Europe is far from ideal for cricket, a sport that thrives in warmer, drier conditions. This made it difficult for cricket to establish a strong presence in these countries.

However, in recent times, there are few countries including Scotland, Netherlands, and Ireland, which have been constantly knocking the doors of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and participating in tournaments like the World Cups.

