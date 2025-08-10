No India-Pakistan Face-Off As Javelin Stars Neeraj, Arshad Withdraw From Silesia Diamond League

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated faceoff between India and Pakistan in Silesia, as Paris Olympic gold and silver medalists Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra have pulled out from the Diamond League event. The entry list released by the World Athletics did not include the names of the two javelin throwers. There was a lot of anticipation around the battle between the two as the World Athletics announced in July that the duo would face each other in Silesia.
This might have been the first face-off between the two since the final of the Paris Olympics in August 2024. Arshad became the first and only individual athlete in the history of Pakistan to win an Olympic gold medal. He set an Olympic record with a monstrous throw of 92.97m.
Notably, Neeraj breached the 90-meter mark at the Doha Diamond League in May this year.
Earlier this year, Neeraj won the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic held in Bengaluru in July. The event was played against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack. Arshad was invited to the event, but he declined the invitation for the same as he was practising for the Asian Athletics Championship.
Now, as both athletes have decided to withdraw from the Silesia Diamond League and the potential India-Pakistan contest has been cancelled.
Strong 2025 season
Neeraj has had a strong season this year so far. He kicked off the season with a victory at the Potch Invitational in South Africa and then breached the 90-meter mark in the Doha Diamond League with a second-place finish. He then finished in second spot in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland. After which, he secured back-to-back wins at the Ostrova Golden Spike in Czechia and the NC Classic in India.
Both Neeraj and Nadeem are targeting the World Athletics Championships 2025, which is to be held in Japan next month. In the last edition held in Budapest, Neeraj won gold ahead of Nadeem.
The Lausanne Diamond League on August 20 will be the last event for both of them before the World Championships, which will feature the men’s javelin throw.