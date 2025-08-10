ETV Bharat / sports

No India-Pakistan Face-Off As Javelin Stars Neeraj, Arshad Withdraw From Silesia Diamond League

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated faceoff between India and Pakistan in Silesia, as Paris Olympic gold and silver medalists Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra have pulled out from the Diamond League event. The entry list released by the World Athletics did not include the names of the two javelin throwers. There was a lot of anticipation around the battle between the two as the World Athletics announced in July that the duo would face each other in Silesia.

This might have been the first face-off between the two since the final of the Paris Olympics in August 2024. Arshad became the first and only individual athlete in the history of Pakistan to win an Olympic gold medal. He set an Olympic record with a monstrous throw of 92.97m.

Notably, Neeraj breached the 90-meter mark at the Doha Diamond League in May this year.

Earlier this year, Neeraj won the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic held in Bengaluru in July. The event was played against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack. Arshad was invited to the event, but he declined the invitation for the same as he was practising for the Asian Athletics Championship.

Now, as both athletes have decided to withdraw from the Silesia Diamond League and the potential India-Pakistan contest has been cancelled.