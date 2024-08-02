ETV Bharat / sports

No Hotstar, No JioCinema: Watch India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series Live Streaming Here

Colombo (Sri Lanka): The Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series and they will look to continue the winning momentum from the T20I series against the hosts. Visitors clean swept the opposition in the T20 series and will aim to establish their dominance in the one-dayers as well. Senior players in the team Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in the action for the first time after retiring from the T20s.

India has kicked off a new era with the appointment of the new head coach Gautam Gambhir and they won the T20I series in style. Now, it will be time for the ODI series when they will look to further assert their dominance and eke out a series victory.

When India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played from 1 PM IST.

Where the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played

The ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be televised