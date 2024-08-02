ETV Bharat / sports

No Hotstar, No JioCinema: Watch India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series Live Streaming Here

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

As India and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the ODI series, the hosts will have immense pressure on them to shrug off the disappointment of losing the T20I series against the Indian team. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action as the match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Colombo (Sri Lanka): The Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series and they will look to continue the winning momentum from the T20I series against the hosts. Visitors clean swept the opposition in the T20 series and will aim to establish their dominance in the one-dayers as well. Senior players in the team Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in the action for the first time after retiring from the T20s.

India has kicked off a new era with the appointment of the new head coach Gautam Gambhir and they won the T20I series in style. Now, it will be time for the ODI series when they will look to further assert their dominance and eke out a series victory.

When India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played from 1 PM IST.

Where the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played

The ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be televised

The match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

Where the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka will be broadcasted

Unlike the usual occurrence, the match will not be broadcast on Hotstar or Jio Sports. Instead, the Sony Liv app will showcase the event.

India vs Sri Lanka Schedule

1st ODI: August 2, R Premdasa Stadium, 2:30 PM IST

2nd ODI: August 4, R Premdasa Stadium, 2:30 PM IST

3rd ODI: August 7, R Premdasa Stadium, 2:30 PM IST

