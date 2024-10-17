ETV Bharat / sports

No Discussions Regarding Restoration Of India-Pakistan Cricket: Reports

New Delhi: During External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Islamabad, no discussions regarding the resumption of cricket ties between India and Pakistan took place, according to sources.

Jaishankar recently visited Pakistan to participate in the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government. According to the ANI Sources stated that during Jaishankar's time in Islamabad, no discussion took place on the resumption of cricket ties between India and Pakistan.

Since 2008's Asia Cup, India has not played any cricket tournaments in Pakistan due to tense relationships between both nations because of terrorism.

A series played from December 2012 to January 2013 in India marked the final bilateral series between the two nations. Since then, both nations have only clashed at ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

With Pakistan set to host the ICC Champions Trophy next year, India travelling to Pakistan to compete in the marquee event remains uncertain.