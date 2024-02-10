AUS Women VS SA Women: Australia Batter Hit a Six, Then Hit Wickets, But Still Survived

Sydney: The third ODI between Australia women and South Africa women saw a bizarre incident unfold as one of the Australian batters hit the wickets in an attempt to clear the boundary with a powerful hit, but still survived.

Australia posted 277/9 while batting first in the fixture played at North Sydney Oval. The incident occurred in the 48th over of the innings as Masabata Klaas bowled an over-the-waist full toss delivery. Alana King pulled to clear the boundary ropes. The shot went beyond the boundary skirtings.

However, the batter had also hit the stumps with her bat while playing the shot. It would have been a hit-wicket, but the umpire called it a no-ball due to the height of the delivery. As a result, the batter earned seven runs without the delivery being counted. Australia managed to post 277/9 after 50 overs and had reduced South Africa to 63/4 by the end of the 14 overs before rain stopped the play.

The incident hogged the limelight on social media and many netizens reacted to it. An 'X' user named Pallab200205 wrote 'Happiness and Sadness at the same moment'. Another user ahmed_ikhlaq16 wrote 'She thrashed everything'. Another user named iAmCyberwaste wrote 'How good is the cricket eh?'