No Ample Domestic Experience, But Still How These Players Are Making It Into IPL Teams?

By Nishad Bapat

Hyderabad: Playing in domestic tournaments across formats like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is considered to be the path for a player to make it into the national side and India’s top T20 cricket league, Indian Premier League (IPL). The reason behind this is that the player gains experience of playing in a competitive field.

However, in recent times, the norm seems to be changing. State cricket leagues have become a pathway to get a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams and put in a contention to secure a spot in the Indian T20 squad. The state leagues have done a commendable work of unearthing the Indian talents, and the ongoing season has witnessed multiple uncapped Indian players shine with their performance.

How state leagues are feeding players for the IPL scouts

Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Aniket Verma, Digvesh Rathi and Vipraj Nigam are some of the uncapped Indian players who have left an impact with their performance in the tournament so far, and there is a common link between all these players. Most of these players have played only a few domestic matches for their state. So what is the factor that has brought them into the IPL teams?. State cricket leagues are becoming a way to draw the attention of IPL scouts

Vignesh Puthur

Vignesh Puthur had no domestic experience coming into the IPL. He had played under-23 cricket for Kerala but is yet to represent the state at the senior level. However, the Mumbai Indians scouts spotted him in the Kerala Cricket League 2024, where he picked up two wickets from three matches. MI then bought him at the IPL 2025 mega auction table for a price of ₹30 lakh. The franchise then sent him to South Africa for the third season of SA20 as a net bowler for MI Cape Town.

Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani has played only a couple of first-class matches and four List A fixtures. Also, he has played only four senior T20 matches so far. The left-arm pacer grabbed the limelight with his performance in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 tournament, where he grabbed the attention of many while playing for BLV Blasters and his best figures of 4/36.

Aniket Verma

Aniket is another player who has produced a prolific outing in the tournament so far without any experience in domestic cricket. He rose to fame after smashing a ton against Karnataka’s Under-23 team in the Men’s Under-23 One Day Inter-State tournament organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He also scored a majestic century in the All-India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Tamil Nadu.

The youngster was spotted by the SRH scouts in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL). The youngster was the leading run-getter with 244 runs in just five matches with an average of 61 and a strike rate of 205.4

Digvesh Rathi

Digvesh is another cricketer who has no domestic experience in his bag. The breakthrough moment for him came in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024, where he played for Delhi Superstarz under the captaincy of Ayush Badoni. The leg spinner claimed 14 wickets in 10 matches and finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker with an impressive economy of 7.83.

Priyansh Arya

Priyansh is another name who grabbed the limelight in the IPL 2025 with his stellar knock in the recent game in the IPL. He has played seven List A matches and 22 T20 fixtures. The young gun came in the radar of the IPL franchises, scoring the most runs in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) tournament by scoring 608 runs in 10 innings for South Delhi Superstarz. Also, he grabbed six sixes in an over of the tournament to earn the spotlight.

During the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Priyansh was Delhi’s top run-getter with 222 runs from seven innings with an average of 31.71 and an impressive strike rate of 166.91.

Domestic Cricket is not the only way to go

The above examples have shown that playing in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is not the only way to feature in the IPL team or the national side. The scouts are keeping a keen eye on the grassroots levels to unearth new talent, and the franchises are now picking some of the young guns who can rise through the ranks in the future.