Nitish Reddy Ruled Out Of T20 Series Against England; Rinku Singh To Miss Two Matches

Chennai: All-rounder Nitish Reddy has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20 series against England after he sustained a side-strain injury in the practice session ahead of the second game, which will be played here.
BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia in a media statement issued here on Saturday said, "All-rounder Nitish Reddy sustained a side strain injury in the practice session on 24th January in Chennai. He is ruled out of the ongoing 5-match T20I series. Reddy will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management."
The Board also informed that all-rounder Rinku Singh sustained a low back spasm while fielding in the 1st T20I against England on 22nd January.
"He is progressing well and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him closely. He is ruled out of the 2nd and 3rd games of the ongoing 5-match T20I series," the BCCI said.
It said that the Senior Selection Committee headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has included Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh in the squad.
India’s updated squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Axar Patel (Vice Captain), Sanju Samson (Wicket-Keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-Keeper), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.