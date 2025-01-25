ETV Bharat / sports

Nitish Reddy Ruled Out Of T20 Series Against England; Rinku Singh To Miss Two Matches

Chennai: All-rounder Nitish Reddy has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20 series against England after he sustained a side-strain injury in the practice session ahead of the second game, which will be played here.

BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia in a media statement issued here on Saturday said, "All-rounder Nitish Reddy sustained a side strain injury in the practice session on 24th January in Chennai. He is ruled out of the ongoing 5-match T20I series. Reddy will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management."

The Board also informed that all-rounder Rinku Singh sustained a low back spasm while fielding in the 1st T20I against England on 22nd January.