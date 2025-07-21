ETV Bharat / sports

Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out Of England Series

Manchester: Young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against hosts England, owing to a left knee injury. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, in a media statement, said that Nitish will fly back home and the team wishes him a speedy recovery.

The Indian Cricket Board also stated that pacer Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. "He sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," Saikia added.

It further said that the Men’s Selection Committee, headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, has added Anshul Kamboj to the squad. Kamboj has joined the team in Manchester. The fourth Test is scheduled to kick off on July 23, 2025.