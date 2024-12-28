I Also Believe In Siraj Bhai: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Witty Social Media Post After His Maiden Test Hundred

Hyderabad: India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy wrote a witty post for Mohammed Siraj on his social media handles after his maiden Test century vs Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, December 28, 2024. Reddy etched his name in the record books as he became the third youngest Indian to score a century in Australia on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia.

India were reeling at 161/6 when walked into the middle with the visitors needing at least 115 runs to to avoid the follow on and then come Nitish Reddy. The 21-year-old played a brilliant innings of an 105 not out off 176 balls with the help of 10 fours and a 6 as he helped India whittle away a major portion of their first-innings deficit.

Reddy looked calm and composed at the crease right from the word go, scoring crucial 30+ runs innings of almost every Test match. Reddy moved to 99 within a brink of an eye and showed no qualms as he reached closer to his landmark. However, Indian fans had their hearts in their mouths when a well-set Washington Sundar (50) and pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed within the space of ten balls, leaving India on 350/9 and with three balls to spare of Pat Cummins' over.

The last batter to come in was Mohammed Siraj. However, Siraj surprised every Indian fan by surviving all three balls remaining in Pat Cummins' over, allowing him to give the strike back to Nitish Reddy. In the very next over, on the third ball, he played a lofted straight drive against pacer Scott Boland, completing his landmark and celebrating jubilantly with Siraj in the middle.

After rain ended the day's play on Day 3, Nitish took to his social media accounts to share a witty post about Siraj, writing, "I also believe in Siraj bhai." This post was inspired by Siraj's famous interview following the T20 World Cup 2024 final, where he praised the India fast bowler for his sensational performance and said, "I only believe in Jassi bhai." Since then, this comment has become an online sensation, with fans flooding social media with "I believe in Jassi bhai" memes.

