Watch: India Cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy Climbs Stairs Of Tirupati On His Knee

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Young India cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy impressed everyone once again after the recent Test series against Australia. But he was impressed not with the bat but with his devotion to God. Vaikunta Dwara Darshan - a spiritual event which lasts for 10 days is currently being held in Tirumala. Thus, Nitish went to Tirumala and he climbed the stairs on his knees. The netizens who saw Nitish climbing the stairs on his knees are praising it.

The cricketer from Vizag impressed with his boundaries and sixes in the Test series against Australia and also scored a century. The right-handed batter amassed 298 runs from nine innings with an average of 37.25.

When India was in trouble in the Boxing Day Test, Nitish played a valiant knock and completed his century in 171 deliveries. Thus, he smashed his maiden Test hundred while coming to bat at No.8.

Nitish stitched a crucial partnership of 127 runs from 285 balls for the 8th wicket with Washington Sundar. Also, he became the first Indian batter to score a hundred while coming to bat at Number 8.

Recently Nitish Kumar Reddy went to Tirumala. He climbed on the mountain and had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. He posted a video related to this on social media Instagram. Nitish climbed on his knees through the Tirumala stairway. The clip of him climbing the stairs is going viral.

Nitish Reddy visited Lord Venkateswara Temple on Tuesday morning. During the VIP darshan, he participated in the service of Swami and had darshan through Vaikunta Dwar. After the darshan, the Archaks blessed him at the Ranganayakula mandapam and presented the tirthaprasad of the Lord Venkateswara. Devotees were excited to see young player Nitish Kumar Reddy outside the temple. They competed to take selfies with him.

After visiting Tirumala, Nitish interacted with cricket players in Tirupati. He said that the century on Australian soil gave a good feeling. He said that he is eagerly waiting for the T-20 series. Nitish wished more people from our state to play in the national team.