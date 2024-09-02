Nitesh Kumar Clinches Gold In Men's Singles SL3 At Paris Paralympics 2024

Paris (France): India's ace shuttler Nitesh Kumar clinched the gold medal in the men's singles SL3 event at the ongoing Paris Paralympics Games 2024 here on Monday.

Nitesh Kumar, currently (as on August 8,2024) ranked World No. 1 in the Men’s Singles SL3 category, has demonstrated a remarkable dedication and resilience to beat Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-1 (21-14, 18-21, 23-21) in the thrilling final of the men's singles SL3 event. In SL3 class players compete with more severe lower limb disabilities, requiring play on a half-width court.

The 29-year-old won the first set by 21-14, but then went on to lose the second set despite taking a lead. However, Nitesh then made a remarkable comeback in the match, winning third set by 23-21 to clinch a gold. This is India's second gold and ninth medal at the ongoing Para Summer Games.

Earlier, Yogesh Kathuniya bagged the silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw - F56 event on Monday. Nishad Kumar won silver in the men's high jump T47 and Preethi Pal won bronze medals in the 100m and 200m T35 class events. The other four medals for India were won in para shooting. Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal won gold and bronze, respectively, in the 10m air rifle shooting standing in SH1 class. Manish Narwal (men's 10m air pistol SH1) and Rubina Francis (women's 10m air pistol SH1) won silver and bronze, respectively.