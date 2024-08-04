Nishant Dev Eliminated From Quarters After Controversial Verdicts; 'Robbed of medal, What's Scoring System?', Questions Randeep Hooda

Paris (France): Ace India boxer Nishant Dev heartbreakingly ended his maiden Olympic campaign after a devastating split verdict went in favour of his Mexican rival Marco Verde Alvarez in the men's 71kg quarterfinal of the ongoing Paris Games 2024 here on Saturday.

If Nishant could have the quarterfinal, he would have assured at least a bronze medal for India. The 23-year-old, who had defeated Alvarez in the 2021 World Championship, lost 1-4 to his second-seed Mexican opponent.

The Indian boxer, who is a world championship bronze medalist, started strong in the first round, winning with a 4-1 verdict. He outpaced his opponent and effectively used straight jabs to land punches on the Mexican's face and body.

However, Alvarez made a comeback, winning 3-2 in the second round despite him being the most defensive boxer. Nishant unleashed a flurry of punches, showing his range including a combination of hooks. The Mexican boxer had upped his game, connecting a few blows. Nishant presented a stronger case in both rounds, but the judges favoured his opponent, who failed to match the energy and speed of the Indian. As a result, despite being the more aggressive and active boxer in the bout, Nishant was left with the narrowest of margins, leading on one card.

In the third round, Alvarez had to start on an aggressive note to secure a place in the semi-final and he did it, landing a combination. The Mexican showed more urgency while Nishant, on the other hand, looked completely spent and while he tried to throw punches he was slow, but still managed to nail three punches in the three-minute round. However, it wasn't enough to help the Indian boxer win the third set, all the judges gave a decision in favour of the Mexican which was extremely shocking. Nishant, who believed that he had won the bout, left in awe when the umpire raised his opponent's hand while announcing the winner.

Following Nishant's defeat in the quarterfinal bout, 2008 Beijing Olympic medalists Vijender Singh and bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shared a post on their X handles, questioning the scoring system and raising eyebrows at the judges' verdict. The boxing enthusiasts and Nishant's fans were also not happy with the way the result panned out despite him being the aggressor in the entire bout.

"I don’t know what’s the scoring system but I think it was a very close fight..he played so well..koi na bhai #NishantDev," wrote Vijender Singh.

"Nishant had won it .. कती सूत दिया था मेक्सिकन ( You have destroyed the Mexican) .. what’s this scoring? Robbed of the medal but won hearts .. Sad!! Many more to go छोरे (Man) !! #NishantDev," wrote Hooda.

Nishant is the fifth Indian boxer to exit the Olympic Games. Tokyo Olympics bronze winner Lovlina Borgohain is the only Indian boxer still in contention and will compete in quarterfinal on Sunday.