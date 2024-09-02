From Losing His Hand At Six To Clinch Back-to-Back Silvers In Paralympics, Know Nishad Kumar's Incredible Journey

Paris (France): The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 medalist Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal after recording his season-best performance with a leap of 2.04 meters in the men's high jump - T47 final at the Paris Paralympics on Monday. United States' Townsend-Roberts bagged a gold while Russia's Georgii Margiev secured the bronze.

T47 is meant for competitors with a below elbow or wrist amputation or impairment. Nishad's silver was India's third medal from para-athletics and seventh for the country overall in the Paris Paralympics.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nishad Kumar on winning a silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics. "Congrats to @nishad_hj for his remarkable achievement in winning a Silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event at the #Paralympics2024! He has shown us all that with passion and determination, everything is possible. India is elated," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Nishad Kumar, who hails from Una, Himachal Pradesh, has made a significant impact in para-athletics during his debut at the 2020 Paralympics, securing a silver medal and registering a new Asian record with a remarkable jump of 2.06 mts.

The 24-year-old's journey has been marked by resilience and determination. Inspired by his mother, a state-level volleyball player and discus thrower, he faced a life-altering challenge at the age of six when he lost his right hand in a grass-cutting machine. Despite this setback, Nishad pursued his passion for sports with unwavering commitment.

Nishad began his athletic career by participating in disciplines like wrestling and athletics, before specializing in javelin throw. In 2017, he received professional coaching and made his international debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, where he won a gold medal.

His success continued at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, where he secured a gold medal in the men’s high jump T47 category, further solidifying his status as a leading para-athlete. Nishad's achievements highlight his dedication and resilience, making him an inspiring figure in Indian sports.

Nishad completed his education at DAV College, Sector 10 in Chandigarh, and later pursued higher education at Himachal Pradesh University. He also studied Physical Education at Lovely Professional University in Punjab.

Meanwhile, India's tally has reached a total of seven medals with one gold, two silvers, and three bronzes.