Nigerian Female Boxer Tests Positive For Banned Diuretic, Provisionally Suspended From Olympics

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Jul 28, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore was removed from the Paris Olympics women's tournament after testing positive for doping in the Paris Olympics. She was tested for the diuretic furosemide in a sample taken on Thursday according to a statement by the Interantional Testing Agency.

Paris 2024 Olympics
File Photo: Cynthia Ogunsemilore (IANS)

Paris (France): Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore was removed from the Paris Olympics women's tournament after testing positive for a banned doping substance, the International Testing Agency said. The 22-year-old African Games lightweight champion tested positive for the diuretic furosemide in a sample taken on Thursday, the ITA said. Furosemide is a masking agent that can hide the presence of other drugs.

The ITA said Ogunsemilore is provisionally suspended and cannot take part in the Olympics. She was due to compete Monday in the round of 16 as the fourth-seeded boxer in the women's 60-kilogram (132-pound) class. Ogunsemilore won the African Games title in her weight class last year and took bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It is the second positive doping test announced at the Paris Olympics. Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehen tested positive for two anabolic steroids, the ITA said Friday.

"A sample taken from boxer Cynthia Temitayo Ogunsemilore produced an adverse analytical finding for a specified prohibited substance, furosemide (classified as a Category S5 diuretic and masking agent according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited Substances List)," the ITA wrote.

The 22-year-old Ogunsemilore was due to make her first Olympic appearance on Monday in the 60 kg category but her plans are now spoiled. Ogunsemilore has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Paris Olympics 2024.

TAGGED:

