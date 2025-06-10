Star LSG Batter Quits International Cricket At 29, Will Continue Playing Franchise Cricket

Hyderabad: One of the West Indies’ explosive and reliable white-ball cricketers of the modern era, Nicholas Pooran announced his retirement from international cricket. He stepped away from international cricket aged 29.

The left-handed batter, who has most T20I runs and appearances for West Indies, revealed his decision via an Instagram post. He mentioned in the post that it was difficult for him, but he had thought long and hard before arriving upon the decision.

“Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it's hard to put into words what that truly means to me,” Pooran wrote. “To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart.”

Pooran showcased his batting prowess in the shortest format of the game emerging as the leading run-getter for the national side in the T20Is. However, his career also included a few lows like a brief suspension in 2019 for ball-tampering against Afghanistan. He also captained the team in Pollard’s absence during the series against Australia leading the team to glory by 4-1.

From 106 T20Is, Pooran accrued 2275 runs with a strike rate of 136.39. He has also played in 61 ODIs for the national side scoring three centuries and was also part of the team in the 2019 World Cup. Notably. Pooran is the fifth batter to take retirement in the last two months.

Pooran played a key role for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 scoring 524 runs from 14 matches with a mind-boggling strike rate of 196.25.

Cricket West Indies praised him for his contribution and also thanked the star Caribbean batter.