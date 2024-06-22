Nicholas Pooran Breaks Chris Gayle's Record of Hitting Most Sixes in a Single Edition of T20 World Cup

Bridgetown (Barbados): Wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran added another feather in his cap, becoming the player to hit most sixes in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. He achieved the incredible landmark during the T20 World Cup's Super Eight clash between West Indies and USA at the Kensington Oval Stadium here on Saturday.

Before this encounter, Pooran had 14 sixes to his name and was leading the most sixes tally of the T20 World Cup 2024. He hit three sixes in his 27-run cameo off 12 balls against the USA to help his side reach the 130-run target in just 10.5 overs to improve the Net Run Rate. With the third six of his innings, he surpassed former West Indies batter Chris Gayle's record for hitting most sixes in a Single edition of the T20 World Cup edition.

Gayle had smashed 16 maximums in six matches of the 2012 edition of the marquee event. Currently, Pooran has 17 sixes (six matches) on his name this edition and can increase his tally with at least one more game to go for West Indies.

Meanwhile, during the Group Stage clash against Afghanistan, the left-hand batter overtook Gayle's other record for hitting the most sixes for West Indies in T20I cricket. Pooran, who hit eight sixes in his 98-run innings, now has 131 sixes from 93 T20I games (adding three sixes against the USA on Saturday) while the former cricketer has hit 124 sixes from 79 matches.

The former West Indies skipper, who led West Indies in the 2022 T20 World Cup, is currently leading the highest run-getter of the ongoing tournament list with 227 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 45.40 and a strike rate of 148.36.

Most sixes in a T20 WC edition

17 - Nicholas Pooran (2024)

16 - Chris Gayle (2012)

15 - Marlon Samuels (2012)

15 - Shane Watson (2012)