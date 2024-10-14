NFL 2024-25: Sachin Tendulkar Receives Honour From Dallas Cowboys

Hyderabad: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was honoured by the National Football League in a tournament game. He was given a custom Number 10 jersey by Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones in Houston, USA. The gesture is a testament of the growing stature of the sport in the USA and the continuous efforts to promote the sport. Tendulkar is also a co-owner of the National Cricket League (NCL) and he is working to introduce the sport in the USA with the innovative Sixty Strikes format.

Earlier on Sunday, Tendulkar commenced the NCL community’s efforts by giving a dose of motivation to the hundreds of young athletes at the University of Texas in Dallas.

“Cricket has given me so much, and being here in Dallas teaching these young athletes and receiving this incredible recognition has been truly humbling," Tendulkar said.

"Inspiring these kids and sharing my journey with them has been incredibly fulfilling. I want them to know that with dedication, passion, and belief, they can achieve anything-whether on the cricket field or in life,” he concluded.

Some former international stars like Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan, and Chris Lynn feature in the NCL and it's heading towards becoming one of the premier tournaments across the globe. Also, former star cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, and Sir Vivian Richards have worked as mentors in the tournament.

Tendulkar boasts a magnificent record of scoring 15921 Test runs and 18426 ODI runs which is the highest tally in both the formats.