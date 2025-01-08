Neymar Hints At Potential Reunion With Messi, Suarez Amidst Uncertainty Around His Al-Hilal Career

Hyderabad: Brazil’s star forward Neymar has expressed his ambition to reunite with his former clubmates and friends Lionel Messi and Louis Suarez in future. The three of the best in the business are one of the incredible trios in the football world. While playing together for Barcelona, they won the treble during the 2014-15 season. The partnership broke in 2017 when Neymar moved to Paris St Germain from Barcelona for a huge sum of 222 million euros ($230.39 million).

Neymar did play with Argentinian star Lionel Messi but the latter parted ways with the Brazilian to play for Inter Miami. The Brazilian soccer star joined Al-Hilal in 2023. Suarez also joined Inter Miami last season and the duo of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were also added to the lineup which included four Barcelona stars in the line-up.

“Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al-Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises," Neymar told CNN Sport.

He played six seasons at PSG scoring 118 goals and then switched to the Saudi Pro League for Al Hilal. Neymar has played for Saudi Club only seven times after his transfer to Al Hilal. He was reportedly transferred to the Saudi outfit for a value of 90 million euros in 2023. Neymar’s contract is up to June and there are rumours that the club might part ways with him.

Neymar has also stated that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his last.

"I will try, I want to be there. I will do everything I can to be part of the national team. This will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance, and I will do everything I can to play in it,” he concluded.