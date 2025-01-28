Neymar And Al Hilal Mutually Terminate Contract; Brazilian's Likely To Return To Santos

Hyderabad: Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal have officially parted ways with their marquee player Neymar Junior, drewing curtains on an injury-ridden 18-month stint that failed to deliver on its initial promise. The mutual termination of his contract concludes to what was once touted as a landmark signing for the league and the history of the sport. Neymar joined Al Hilal in August 2023 for a reported fee of 90 million euros, the highest-ever transfer fees a player has ever got, will now reportedly rejoin his boyhood club, Santos.

Neymar's move to join the Saudi Pro League generated immense buzz among the fans and pundits as the Brazilian superstar followed Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo and other global icons in heading to the Gulf nation. However, injuries plagued his tenure, with the Neymar participating in only seven games in his one and a half year tenure for Al Hilal, leaving fans and the club alike disappointed with the lack of meaningful contributions on the field. He managed to score just a single goal, scored in the AFC Champions League against Nassaji Mazandaran.

Neymar suffered a ruptured ACL during Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023. Despite a brief return last year, recurring fitness issues kept him sidelined.

Reports now suggest that the 32-year-old has verbally agreed to return to Santos, a club where he rose to stardom before making his high-profile moves to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Notably, Neymar is said to have agreed to a exponential pay cut compared to the salary he used to get at Al Hilal to facilitate the transfer.

Santos have achieved promotion to the Brazilian Serie A after winning the Serie B title in 2024. With the return of their star, they would aim to bolster its roster. His arrival is expected to elevate the club’s profile and attract global attention, provided the star forward can remain fit and available for consistent game time.

While his time at Al Hilal may not have panned out as envisioned, Neymar’s return to Santos represents a chance for redemption and a heartfelt reunion with the club where his career began, before moving to FC Barcelona. Fans will hope that this chapter offers the Brazilian star an opportunity to reignite his form and enjoy a more stable and impactful spell as he approaches the latter stages of his illustrious career.