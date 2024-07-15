Next Big Thing For India Will Be More Gold, Silver & Bronze: Kohli Gives Best Wishes To India's Paris Olympics-bound Athletes

New Delhi: Veteran India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli shared a video on his social media and has urged the nation to support all the Olympic-bound athletes who will be representing the country in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. In the video, he asked the fans to join him in supporting the athletes as "they inch closer to the podium with dogged determination" in the quadrennial showpiece starting July 26 in Paris.

Virat Kohli, who is enjoying his vacations in London after Men in Blue's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados on June 29, shared a video featuring him and other sports athletes including javelin throw gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, and boxing sensation Nishant Dev, saying "what's big thing India want is more gold, more silver and more bronze" medals.

"India, Hindustan, Bharat. There was a time when the world could only think of India as a land of snake charmers and elephants. Over time, that has changed. Today we are known to the world as the largest democracy, a global tech hub. We are known for cricket and Bollywood, for start-up unicorns and as the fastest growing economy in the world. So, what is the next big thing for this great nation? Well, that will be more gold, more silver and more bronze," said Kohli in his monologue.

He then went on to address Indian sports fans, asking them to support the 118-strong group of athletes, who would be aiming to better the country's best ever performance of seven medals achieved in the previous Games in Tokyo.

"Our brothers and sisters are headed to Paris, hungry for medals. A billion of us will be watching them nervous and excited as our athletes set foot in the tracks and fields and courts and rings. Every neighborhood, every corner of India will hear a chorus of voices chanting 'India, India, India'. Join me in remembering their faces as they inch closer to the podium with the dogged determination of waving the Tiranga with pride. Jai Hind and good luck India," Kohli added.

Most of the Indian competitors are currently training abroad and will head to the French capital from their respective bases. India's medal hopes will rest on shooting, badminton, wrestling, and boxing aside from the expectations of a second successive podium finish from Chopra, who scripted history with his javelin throw gold in Tokyo. Notably, India will send their biggest-ever contingent for the Paris Olympics and it will also be marked as the largest contingent from South Asia.