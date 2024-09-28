Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where To Watch NUFC vs Man City In India, UK, USA

Newcastle (England): Newcastle United will lock horns against reigning champions Manchester City in the sixth match of their English Premier League (EPL) 2024-25 campaign at St. James’ Park in Newcastle, England, on Saturday, September 28, 2024.
The defending champions Manchester City are still undefeated while the host suffered a heavy defeat in their last encounter against Fulham. City is currently sitting at the top of the table with four wins and one draw. On the other hand, Newcastle is currently placed sixth with 10 points with three wins and one draw. In their last meeting, Man City emerged victorious in an FA Cup fixture earlier this year.
HOWAY THE LADS! 👊 pic.twitter.com/WWG3Iuzhcf— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 28, 2024
Matchday in the @premierleague! 👊#ManCity pic.twitter.com/obqCrjNyYi— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 28, 2024
Newcastle United vs Manchester City PL 2024-25 Schedule
PL 2024-25: When will the Newcastle United vs Man City Match be Played?
The EPL 2024-25 match between Newcastle United vs Man City will be played on Saturday (September 28).
What Time Will Newcastle United vs Man City Start?
The match between Newcastle United vs Man City will start at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday (September 28).
In India, the kickoff time of the match is 05:00 pm IST (Saturday evening, September 28).
Where Will the Newcastle United vs Man City Match be Played?
The face-off between Newcastle United and Man City will be held at St. James’ Park in Newcastle, England.
EPL 2024-25, Newcastle United vs Man City Live Streaming: Where to Watch NEW vs MCI?
Where Can I Watch Newcastle United vs Man City on TV in India?
The clash between Newcastle United and Man City will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India from 5:00 pm IST.
Where to Live Stream Newcastle United vs Man City in India?
The Newcastle United vs Man City match will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App from 5:00 pm IST.
Where to Watch Newcastle United vs Man City in the UK?
The Newcastle United vs Man City Group D Match will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match can be live-streamed on the Discovery+ app and website for UK viewers from 12:30 pm BST on Saturday (September 28).
How to Watch Newcastle United vs Man City in the USA?
The Newcastle United vs Man City Match Will be telecasted on NBC Sports in the USA. Viewers can also live stream the match through the Peacock app and Website. The match will start at 9:30 am EST on September 28 in the USA and other respective time zones.