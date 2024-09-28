ETV Bharat / sports

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where To Watch NUFC vs Man City In India, UK, USA

Newcastle (England): Newcastle United will lock horns against reigning champions Manchester City in the sixth match of their English Premier League (EPL) 2024-25 campaign at St. James’ Park in Newcastle, England, on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

The defending champions Manchester City are still undefeated while the host suffered a heavy defeat in their last encounter against Fulham. City is currently sitting at the top of the table with four wins and one draw. On the other hand, Newcastle is currently placed sixth with 10 points with three wins and one draw. In their last meeting, Man City emerged victorious in an FA Cup fixture earlier this year.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City PL 2024-25 Schedule

PL 2024-25: When will the Newcastle United vs Man City Match be Played?

The EPL 2024-25 match between Newcastle United vs Man City will be played on Saturday (September 28).

What Time Will Newcastle United vs Man City Start?

The match between Newcastle United vs Man City will start at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday (September 28).

In India, the kickoff time of the match is 05:00 pm IST (Saturday evening, September 28).