ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs SL 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka First T20I Live Streaming?

Mount Maunganui: New Zealand will kick start the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on December 28. Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand and it will be the first series for him as the full-time captain for white-ball teams. He replaced Kane Williamson who stepped down from the role of leadership after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Although Williamson hasn’t retired from international cricket, he declined the central contracts and his future in the T20Is seems uncertain. Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry will play a key role for the Blackcaps.

Bevon Jacobs, who was signed by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 mega auction has earned a maiden call-up.

Charith Asalanka will lead the Lankan side in the T20I series. The team’s performance has improved since Sanath Jaysuriya’s appointment as head coach. Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and Dinesh Chandimal are expected to play a key role for the visitors.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will take place on Saturday, December 28.

Where will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I be played?