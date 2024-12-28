NZ vs SL 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka First T20I Live Streaming?

Mount Maunganui: New Zealand will kick start the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on December 28. Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand and it will be the first series for him as the full-time captain for white-ball teams. He replaced Kane Williamson who stepped down from the role of leadership after the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Although Williamson hasn’t retired from international cricket, he declined the central contracts and his future in the T20Is seems uncertain. Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry will play a key role for the Blackcaps.
Game day in the Mount!— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 27, 2024
The KFC T20I series against Sri Lanka begins tonight at Bay Oval. Follow play LIVE in NZ with TVNZ 1, TVNZ+, Sport Nation and The ACC. #NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/HZhEwAgvlA
Bevon Jacobs, who was signed by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 mega auction has earned a maiden call-up.
Charith Asalanka will lead the Lankan side in the T20I series. The team’s performance has improved since Sanath Jaysuriya’s appointment as head coach. Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and Dinesh Chandimal are expected to play a key role for the visitors.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I be played?
The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will take place on Saturday, December 28.
Where will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I be played?
The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.
At what time will New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka's 1st T20I start?
New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka's 1st T20I will start at 1:30 PM IST
Where to watch New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka's 1st T20I live streaming in India?
The live streaming of New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka's 1st T20I will be available on the SonyLiv app.
Where to watch New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka's 1st T20I live telecast in India?
The live telecast for the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test will be available on the Sony Ten 5 channel.
Squads
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Avishka Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal