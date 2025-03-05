SA vs NZ Semifinal Live Streaming: Where To Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Match Live Streaming?

Lahore: New Zealand will meet South Africa in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. The winner of the match will lock horns against India in the title decider. India beat Australia in the other semifinal by four wickets, so the winner of the fixture will have a tough challenge ahead of them.
Interestingly, both the teams also met in the semifinals of the 2015 World Cup, where Grant Elliott smashed a maximum off Dale Steyn to take the Blackcaps over the finish line.
So far, South Africa have won two matches out of three, while one ended in a no result. With a tally of five points, they topped Group B. On the other hand, New Zealand finished second in Group B with two wins and one defeat.
Pitch Report
In five ODIs played at this venue in 2025, the average first innings score is 316.5, and both the teams batting first and teams chasing the target share a tough contest. Another flat surface is on the cards, so the spectators might witness a high-scoring match on Wednesday. Also, the forecast is mild and clear so a full-length contest is expected between both the teams.
Head to head
Both the teams have met in 73 matches, with South Africa having an edge in the matchup. The Proteas have won 42 matches, while New Zealand have won 26 fixtures. Five matches ended in a no result.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025, NZ vs SA Live Streaming Details
When will the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and South Africa take place?
The ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and South Africa will be taking place on Wednesday, March 5.
What time will the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and South Africa begin?
The ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and South Africa will begin at 2.30 PM IST. The toss is slated to take place at 2 PM IST.
How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and South Africa live on TV?
The ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and South Africa will be aired live on Star Sports Network as well as Sports18 channels.
How to live stream the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and South Africa?
The ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and South Africa can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and mobile application.