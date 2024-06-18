New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea : Lockie Ferguson Bowls Most Economical Spell In T20 World Cup History

Tarouba (Trinidad): New Zealand hammered Papua New Guinea in the T20 World Cup 2024 fixture between both teams by seven wickets as the Blackcaps bowlers dished out a clinical bowling effort.

Ferguson bowled the most economical spell in T20 history as he didn’t give away a single run and also took three wickets. With the impressive figures of 4-4-0-3, he became just the second bowler after Saad Bin Zafar of Canada to not concede a single run in T20Is.

His spell played a pivotal role in New Zealand bundling out the opposition on a total of 78. Ferguson picked wickets of Assad Vala, Charles Amini and Chad Soper during his brilliant spell.

Also, Ferguson surpassed his teammate Tim Southee in the list of most economical 4-over spells in T20 World Cups. Southee had taken three wickets while leaking four runs in the ongoing edition while playing against Uganda. Frank Nsubuga is at third place as he picked two wickets for four runs against PNG while Anrich Nortje of South Africa occupies the fourth spot by taking four wickets for seven runs against Sri Lanka.

Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult and Tim Southee also chipped in with a couple of wickets each and never allowed the opposition to post a decent total on the scoreboard.

New Zealand has exited the tournament as they lost group-stage matches against Afghanistan and West Indies. The team had a disappointing outing this edition after performing consistently well in the recent editions.