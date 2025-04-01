NZ vs PAK: Mark Chapman Ruled Out Of Second ODI; Tim Seifert To Replace Him In Squad

Hamilton: New Zealand have coped a blow ahead of the second ODI against Pakistan in Hamilton on Wednesday. Star Blackcaps batter Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the fixture due to a right hamstring injury. Chapman sustained the injury while fielding in the first ODI of the series, and a subsequent MRI scan revealed a grade one tear which will now need a short period of rehabilitation.

Champan played an impressive knock of 132 runs in the opening match of the series. He will return to Auckland for the rehabilitation process and will be aiming to be available for the third and final ODI at Bay Oval on Sunday. New Zealand have announced Tim Seifert as a replacement in place of Mark Chapman.

Seifert will be joining the Blackcaps squad on the back of a memorable T20I series against Pakistan, where he was the leading run-getter, scoring 249 runs with an average of 62. Team’s head coach, Gary Stead, has stated that it is an unfortunate injury for the team

“It’s obviously disappointing news for Mark, after a really special innings in the opening ODI in Napier,” said Stead.

“We’re thankful that the hamstring injury is only minor so we’re hopeful that Mark will be able to complete his rehabilitation and be available for the final match of the summer in the Mount.”

Stead also added that Seifert’s form had warranted his selection in the team.

“With several new faces in this squad it’s great to be able to call on a player of Tim’s experience,” he said.

“He’s in good form after a great T20 series and he provides another strong top-order batting option heading into an important match tomorrow.”