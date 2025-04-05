NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI: Imam-Ul-Haq Leaves Field In Ambulance; Suffers Nasty Blow On Helmet

Mount Maunganui: Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq was hospitalised after facing a blow in the face during the third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand. The left-handed batter was forced to leave the field in the third over of the team’s chase on Saturday as the throw from the short cover fielder hit him on his face.

The 29-year-old winced in pain and fell to the ground right after the ball struck him. He was then attended by the team’s physio and was eventually carried off the field on a medical cart by the ground staff. He was checked for a concussion and was substituted later by Usman Khan as a concussion substitute. The broadcaster later informed the audience that he was hospitalised due to his injury. He was batting at 1 from 7 balls at the time of getting injured.

Pakistan were hoping to save themselves from a clean sweep but their hopes were dashed as they lost the fixture by 43 runs. The Men in Green failed to chase down a target of 265 runs from 42 overs. Rhys Mariu and Michael Bracewell scored fifties while Akif Javed scalped four wickets.

Babar Azam was the highest run-getter for Pakistan, scoring 50 runs, but none of the other batters were able to play a handy knock. Ben Sears shone with the ball, taking five wickets and restricting Pakistan to 221.

New Zealand had also defeated Pakistan in the T20I series and continued their winning momentum in the ODIs as well.