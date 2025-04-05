NZ vs PAK: Daryl Mitchell Becomes Fastest New Zealand Batter To 2000 ODI Runs; Eighth Fastest In World

Mount Maunganui: Daryl Mitchell etched his name in the history books on Saturday, becoming the fastest New Zealand batter to reach the milestone of 2000 ODI runs. He achieved the feat in the third ODI against Pakistan on Saturday while playing a knock of 43 runs. Mitchell reached the landmark in just 47 innings surpassing Andrew Jones’ record of making it to the milestone in 52 innings.

Also, he is the eighth quickest batter to reach the milestone and shares the spot with Jonathan Trott of England and Shai Hope of the West Indies, who had also made it to the mark in 47 innings. Shubman Gill is the fastest batter to 2000 ODI runs, touching the feat in just 38 innings.

He reached the feat scoring his second run of the innings on the first ball of the 20th over while facing Faheem Ashraf. He knocked the delivery around the middle and leg towards mid-on and took a single.

Mitchell has amassed 2041 runs from 47 innings so far with an average of 48.59 in the ODIs.

New Zealand batted first in the third ODI against Pakistan in a rain-affected game. The match was reduced to 42 overs and the hosts posted a total of 264/8. Rhys Mariu and Michael Bracewell scored half-centuries for the team to help them post a total of 250-plus. Akif Javed picked four wickets for the Pakistan side.

New Zealand have won the first two ODIs of the series and have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. The hosts are aiming for a clean sweep while Pakistan will aim for a consolation win in the final fixture of the tour. Earlier, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4-1 in the T20I series.