NZ vs ENG 1st Test: RCB Cricketer To Make Debut In The Christchurch Test

Christchurch (New Zealand): England have named their playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand and English cricketer Jacob Bethell will get his Test debut. Captained by Ben Stokes, England will face the Blackcaps in the opening clash of the red-ball series taking place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The visitors have announced their playing XI with a combination of experience and youth. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will be opening the innings and can boost the net run rate for the team at the top order.

Jacob Bethell to make Test debut against New Zealand

England have handed Test debut to the young lower-order batter Jacob Bethell for the Test match. In the 30 first-class innings so far, he has struck 738 runs at a modest average of 25.44. However, with England adopting the Bazball theory, Bethell is the latest entrant who can play the role of an aggressive stroke-make in red-ball cricket.