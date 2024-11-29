ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs ENG 1st Test: Joe Root Dismissed For Duck To Own Unwanted Record; Joins Steve Vaugh And Ricky Ponting

Christchurch (New Zealand): Star England batter Joe Root owned a bitter milestone in his illustrious career during the first Test against England at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Root, playing his 15th red-ball fixture was dismissed for a four-ball duck by Nathan Smith.

It was the 13th Test duck for Joe Root and also the eighth in the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). With the dismissal, he surpassed Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in terms of having the most ducks in the ongoing WTC cycle. Root’s duck continued his lean patch in recent times which includes just 90 runs from the last five innings. Smith had a dream start to his spell as he dismissed England's Jacob Bethell and Root in the same over.

Root’s duck in the 150th Test match added him to an exclusive and undesirable club. He joined former Australian stars, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting as the only batters to record ducks in the 150th Test appearances.