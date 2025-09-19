ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs AUS: Josh Inglis Ruled Out Due To Calf Strain; Alex Carey Replaces Him

Hyderabad: Australia received yet another setback ahead of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting from October 1. According to the information from the International Cricket Council (ICC), Josh Inglis was ruled out of the series due to a calf strain. Left-handed batter Alex Carey will replace him for the T20I series against New Zealand. The 30-year-old was also struggling with a calf strain during the Boxing Day Test against India last year, which ruled him out of the Big Bash League.

The latest setback makes Inglis the fourth first-choice Australian cricketer to miss the series. Pat Cummins has been ruled out due to a lumbar bone stress, Cameron Green has been asked to concentrate on Sheffield Shield cricket in order to prepare for the Ashes, while pacer Nathan Ellis is unavailable for the birth of his first child.