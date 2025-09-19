NZ vs AUS: Josh Inglis Ruled Out Due To Calf Strain; Alex Carey Replaces Him
The latest blow to Australia means that Alex Carey is the fourth first-choice Australian cricketer to miss the New Zealand tour.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Australia received yet another setback ahead of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting from October 1. According to the information from the International Cricket Council (ICC), Josh Inglis was ruled out of the series due to a calf strain. Left-handed batter Alex Carey will replace him for the T20I series against New Zealand. The 30-year-old was also struggling with a calf strain during the Boxing Day Test against India last year, which ruled him out of the Big Bash League.
The latest setback makes Inglis the fourth first-choice Australian cricketer to miss the series. Pat Cummins has been ruled out due to a lumbar bone stress, Cameron Green has been asked to concentrate on Sheffield Shield cricket in order to prepare for the Ashes, while pacer Nathan Ellis is unavailable for the birth of his first child.
The 30-year-old batter-wicketkeeper is expected to regain fitness for the ODI series against India commencing from October 19 in Perth.
Inglis has been a key member of the Australian T20I team, scoring two hundreds while batting at No.3. Batting in the middle order, he provides a crucial link between the top order comprising Mitchell Marsh-Travis Head and the middle-order firepower of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David. His range of strokes against pace and spin makes him an important asset in the Australian cricket team.
Carey’s form in the ODI cricket while batting at No.6 in the last 12 months has been the reason for his recall in the Australian national team. He has been brilliant while playing the role of the finisher for Australia in the 50-over format.